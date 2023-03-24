Spring Election 2023: Wilmot Union High School District referendum Q&A

Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will be able to vote on a two-year nonrecurring operating referendum in the April 4 election.

westofthei.com asked district administrator Michael Plourde some questions about the referendum. Here are his responses:

What is being sought with your district’s referendum?

Plourde — Wilmot’s Board of Education is seeking a two-year non-recurring operational referendum to exceed the revenue by $5,500,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $2,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year. The money will be used for operations and maintenance expenses.

Why is the referendum needed?

Plourde — Ongoing, basic expenses needed to run the school are surpassing the revenue allowed through the state revenue limit. Reductions have been made, fund balance was used to balance the budget, and efficiencies were instituted. After controlling and reducing costs, the District still projects annual operational budget deficits. This is a state-wide issue, affecting many school districts. More reductions in funding will force a decrease in programs and opportunities for students.

What is the projected property tax impact?

Plourde — We expect that this referendum will have no tax increase in the school tax mill rate, which makes it the right time to ask for funding. If approved, it is estimated that there will be a slight decrease to the school tax mill rate, holding the WUHS portion of school taxes steady, as shown below.

What will passing the referendum allow the district to do?

Plourde — We have an outstanding high school, and our graduates do very well. This referendum supports that for at least two more years and completes some needed repairs, all for no tax mill rate increase. If approved, the operations referendum funds would be used for:

What will be the effect of the referendum not passing?

Plourde — Sizeable reductions will have to be made:

Elimination of several teaching and support staff positions

Delay of much needed facility repairs including preventative maintenance

Delay of technology replacement cycle

Elimination of professional development for staff

Cuts to athletics and extra-curricular budgets

How can people get more information or ask questions?

Plourde — Please feel welcome to contact Dr. Plourde at plourdem@wilmoths.k12.wi.us or (262) 862-9006.