Job’s Daughters “Pancakes and Puppies” breakfast & adoption event March 26

Job’s Daughters Bethel 79 and Woof Gang Rescue are jointly hosting a Pancake and Puppies fundraiser and adoption event on Sunday, March 26. The event is a joint fundraiser for both organizations, as well as an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs from the rescue group.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 26, at Washburn Lodge, 8102 199th Ave., Bristol. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for kids age 3-12 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Additional sausages can be purchased for $2.

Tickets can be purchased from members of Bethel 79 or at the door. Cash or credit cards with Square are accepted.

Job’s Daughters is a premier organization for young women ages 10 to 20, with a To-Bee program for girls ages 7-9 Members learn important skills that benefit them now as well as in the future, such as leadership, organization, teamwork and self-reliance in a fun, educational and uplifting environment.

For more information on Job’s Daughters, visit the Web site: www.jobsdaugthersinternational.org or www.wijdi.org. For questions or for information on how to join Job’s Daughters, contact Bethel Guardian Heather Collier at BristolJD79@gmail.com .

Woof Gang Rescue is a non-profit, all-volunteer dog rescue organization based in Racine. Woof Gang’s goal is to place dogs in loving, responsible permanent homes following a comprehensive adoption process.

For more information on Woof Gang and to see adoptable dogs, visit www.woofgangrescue.com.