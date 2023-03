At about 8:29 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 7500 block of Lilly Lake Road in Lilly Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large, unattended bonfire in a yard.

UPDATE 8:46 p.m. — Incident command on the scene has advised resident to allow fire to burn out for the night. No violation seen.