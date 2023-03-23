Spring Bling Fling fundraiser for Friends of Community Library is March 25

Spring Bling Fling has arrived. This jewelry sale will be on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Salem Community Library. The many donations of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and pins are now ready for purchase. Persons interested in the colorful, decorative, exciting or subdued will find jewelry to their taste.

Salem Community Library is located at 24615 89th St. in Salem. The library is at the intersection of state highway 83 and county highway AH.

Spring Bling Fling is sponsored by the Friends of Community Library and all proceeds are donated to the library.