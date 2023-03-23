A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex hosting softball & baseball hitting & pitching camp

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH
Westosha Sports Complex is thrilled to be able to bring to the community SOFTBALL & BASEBALL HITTING + PITCHING CAMP.
Westosha Sports Complex has teamed up with two amazing trainers Manny Santana and Maddy Chase!!
The camp is great for any age or skill level. Camp will consist of softball/baseball hitting and pitching/arm care.
DATES : April 4th,11th,18th, and 25th TIME: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Only $120.00 per participant!!
Click here to register online or call (262) 885-6110!