Spring election 2023: Paddock Lake municipal judge Q&A

Voters in Paddock Lake will be able to vote in a contested municipal judge race in the April 4 election.

Appearing on the ballot are:

Robert E. Brenner

Robert Spencer

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:

Robert E. Brenner — Age: 75. Education: Wheaton Central H.S.-Fox Valley Tech. Appleton Wi. Certified in Law Enforcement 1976; completed over 900 Hours of Judicial Education Certified by the WI. Supreme Court. over the past 33years. Occupation: Retired. Previous elected or appointed public office: Municipal Judge for the Village of Paddock Lake since 1988.

Robert Spencer — Age: 44. Education: High School Graduate. Occupation: Maintenance Superintendent/Trustee Paddock Lake. Previous elected or appointed public office: Trustee of Paddock Lake 4th Term. Westosha Central Booster Club President 7 years.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for municipal judge?

Brenner — I have 33 years as Municipal Judge for the Village of Paddock Lake. All cases are heard on a individual basis. Defendants are all treated fairly and with respect.

Spencer — Firstly, a good candidate for a municipal judge position should have a strong understanding of the law and legal procedures. Additionally, I possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Will need to communicate with people from diverse backgrounds, including defendants, attorneys, and other court personnel, and be able to explain complex legal concepts in a clear and concise manner. I will be committed to impartiality, fairness, and justice. I will make unbiased decisions based on the evidence presented in court and apply the law without prejudice. Finally, I will have a strong work ethic, be highly organized, and have the ability to manage a heavy workload. They should also be able to work well under pressure and handle stressful situations with composure and professionalism.

2.) What do you hope to accomplish as Municipal Judge if elected?

Brenner — To keep the Village of Paddock Lake a safe place to live and raise a family.

Spencer — One important goal of mine is to ensure that justice is served fairly and impartially. This means making decisions based on the evidence presented in court and applying the law without prejudice. It also means treating all parties with respect and dignity, regardless of their background or circumstances. Another goal of mine might be to improve access to justice for all members of the community. This might involve implementing programs to assist self-represented litigants or working with community organizations to provide legal education and resources to those in need. I also hope to promote public safety by enforcing laws related to traffic, housing, and other areas within the jurisdiction of the municipal court. This might involve working with law enforcement agencies and community organizations to address issues such as drug abuse, domestic violence, and other criminal activity. Finally, I aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the court system by implementing technology and streamlining procedures. This could help to reduce wait times and make the court process more user-friendly for all parties involved.