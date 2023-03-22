Application deadline for County’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission extended to March 24

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

The application deadline for people interested in filling vacant seats on Kenosha County’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission is now extended through this Friday, March 24, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced (Tuesday).

Three seats are currently vacant, including one term that expires Dec. 31, 2023, and two that expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Kerkman said she is extending the deadline after her previous call for applications, made when there were two vacancies on the commission, yielded a small pool of applicants.

A nomination form is also available for those who would like to suggest others for consideration to serve on the on the commission. Individuals who are nominated will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials.

As outlined in a resolution adopted by the County Board in 2021, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2123/Racial-and-Ethnic-Equity-Commission or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.