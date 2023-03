The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Town assessed valuation/revaluation. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Johns Disposal yard waste proposal. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.