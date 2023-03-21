Spring election 2023: Wheatland town chairman Q&A

Wheatland residents will be able to vote in a contested election for Wheatland town chairman in the April 4 election.

Appearing on the ballot are:

Brian Boeckenstedt

Brett J Butler

Incumbent William Glembocki did not run for re-election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here is their biographical information followed by their question responses presented in alphabetical order:

Brian Boeckenstedt — Age: 54. Education: Hamilton Technical College. Occupation: Owner/ operator at Bella Vita Banquets. Previous elected or appointed public office: None.

Brett J Butler — Age: 37. Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, UW-Whitewater, Magna Cum Laude. Occupation: Consulting. Previous elected or appointed public office: Wheatland Recreation Board- 2012-Present, Wheatland Plan Commission- 2017-Present.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for Wheatland town chairman?

Boeckenstedt — I am conservative and I will listen to the Fire Chief.

Butler — I was born and raised in Wheatland, my son is the 5th generation here from both sides of my family, I understand how this community has changed and will continue to change. My wife is a small business owner in Wheatland, and I have friends and family that operate farms, I can use this perspective to see all sides of an issue and I can keep calm and level-headed when tensions rise. I will also use the knowledge and experience I have gained from past work with Wheatland government to ensure a smooth transition as our longtime elected officials move on to the next steps in their lives.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues faced by the town government and how would you address them if elected?

Boeckenstedt — Fire and Rescue squad availability and the town growing.

Butler — Most of the issues we are facing today can be boiled down to one thing: funding. The projects and services that people want need tax dollars, but we cannot tax our residents beyond their means. I will work with the rest of the elected officials in Wheatland to be creative, mindful, and responsible in our budgetary process. I want this town to be somewhere my young son wants to live when he is grown, but I also want to be able to afford to retire here when I am older.