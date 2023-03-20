Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

At about 10:48 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 24400 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake for a report of a fire.
Per dispatch: This is a vehicle fire in the parking lot of a business.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:48 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 24400 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake for a report of a fire.
Per dispatch: This is a vehicle fire in the parking lot of a business.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress