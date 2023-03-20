Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting March 21, 2023

Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s Room #164 (Community Room).
Agenda items include:
- Summer School Fees
- Insurance Issue
- Preliminary Budget
Western Kenosha County's news source
Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s Room #164 (Community Room).
Agenda items include:
Posted in: Agendas, Wheatland Center School.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress