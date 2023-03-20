Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting March 21, 2023

Mar 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school’s Room #164 (Community Room).

Agenda items include:

  • Summer School Fees
  • Insurance Issue
  • Preliminary Budget

The full agenda is available here.

