Agenda: Salem School District board meeting March 21, 2023

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at the school.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Agenda items include:

Job descriptions for: Principal, Assistant Principal, Executive Director of Business Services, Director of Teaching and Learning, Director of Student Services, Assistant Director of Innovation and Educational Technology, School Psychologist, Social Worker, Counselor, Teacher, Department Head, Building Leadership Team, School Administrative Assistant and Registrar, School Administrative Assistant and Substitute Coordinator, Data Specialist, Library Media Specialist and Literacy Interventionist, Payroll and Human Resources Specialist.

Strategic Plan Presentation.

Referendum Construction Update.

The full agenda is available here.