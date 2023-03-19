Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake District meetings March 20, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners (same individuals for both bodies) are scheduled to hold meetings Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The Village Board meeting is first. Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #20 from JJ Henderson for $448,489.68. This is regarding the ongoing waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Breuer Metal Craftsmen for a guardrail in the amount of $19,895. This is regarding the ongoing waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Twin Lakes Chamber’s use of the Community Center.

The full Village Board meeting agenda is available here.

The Lake District meeting will take place after the board meeting. Agenda items include:

Consideration of a motion to approve a work order with Wisconsin Lake and Pond Resource LLC for 2023 lake weed treatment in an amount not to exceed $11,531.00

The full lake district meeting agenda is available here.