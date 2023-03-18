U.S. Rep. Steil opens office in Bristol

At the opening (from left): Sheriff David Zoerner, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman /Submitted photo from office of Congressman Bryan Steil

From the office of Congressman Bryan Steil:

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil hosted a ceremony Friday to announce the opening of his new office location in Kenosha County at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

The new office expands Steil’s in-person services for Wisconsin’s First District residents. The new location will make getting assistance more convenient and accessible for residents in Kenosha County. Steil was joined by Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and members of the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

“To be able to help you, it is vital to be available and accessible to Wisconsin families,” said Steil. “Ensuring my office can be easily reached ensures we can help families, veterans, seniors, and workers across the district in a timely manner. Thank you to County Executive Kerkman and the Kenosha County Board for helping bring this service to the people of Kenosha County.”

Kerkman said “I’m pleased that Kenosha County is able to help offer this resource for Congressman Steil’s constituents in the 1st Congressional District. The Kenosha County Center is a centralized location that is convenient for many people, east and west of the interstate and in our neighboring counties. This office will help to bring federal government services closer to the people in all of these areas.”

The Kenosha County Office space will host the following office hours:

Kenosha County Center: 19600 75th Street, Room 177. Office hours will be every Tuesday from 10am – 12pm, or by appointment any time.

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) will be available to assist individuals and families during these hours each week or any time by appointment. Individuals experiencing difficulties working with federal agencies, or that would like to share an opinion can set up an appointment any time by calling one of Steil’s office locations. Common issues include Social Security payments, IRS issues, veterans’ benefits, and Medicare questions.

Congressman Steil has locations in each county he represents. In addition to the Kenosha County office, Steil has office locations in Beloit, Janesville, Elkhorn, St. Francis, and Racine.