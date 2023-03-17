Tree removal to begin next week in Paddock Lake

Removal of 41 trees and stumps in village right of way in Paddock Lake is set to begin next week.

The trees have been identified as being a danger to the public because of their current state, said a staff report sent to Village Board members. Limb Walkers Tree Service has been hired by the village to do the work at a cost not to exceed $68,933.

Village forestry equipment cannot do the work due to height constraints.

Tree removal is expected to conclude in late April. Tree stump grinding and ground restoration will then begin, with that work expected to conclude by Aug. 1.

“The Village requests your patience and understanding during this much needed tree removal project,” a letter to village residents about the project says.