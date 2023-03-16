Westosha Central construction update

New commons/cafeteria area.

The improvements and changes to Westosha Central are in progress. Wednesday, District Administrator John Gendron and Project Manager Steve Richard from Scherrer Construction gave Westofthei a tour of the school.

The $39.6 project includes new Family and Consumer Science Labs, classrooms, kitchen, servery, a new art department and gallery, safety and security improvements including a new entry way, commons/cafeteria, the old cafeteria will be a new auditorium, weight room/fitness center, updating the library, band and choir rooms, more parking, and infrastructure improvements.

The referendum passed April 6, 2021. Work began immediately after. The official groundbreaking was May 2022, but the project was well underway. The goal is to have much of the project done when school opens in the Fall.

servery

Weight room, with fitness room in the background.

The new nighttime entrance. This is the other end of the commons/cafeteria.

The new gym. Three courts. The maroon background is the main court. The grey wall is where the bleachers will be.

The new auditorium. The seating.

The stage.

The library.

One of the completed rooms. The Family and Consumer Science Labs.

Administrative offices.