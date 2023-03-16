Kenosha County HCE hear program on animal sanctuary

Jerin Moore, KCAHCE VP presents an Honorarium of thanks to Sandi Swiss, Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, VP

From a news release:

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education recently held their March educational program at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.

Sandi Swiss, VP of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary gave a presentation about the eight-year-old Union Grove Rescue that focuses on individual animal care, and aids the residents socially, emotionally and physically. The Sanctuary also educates about farm animal care, veganism and animal ag industry facts. Tiny Hooves provides a forever home to over 100 resident farmed animals, and 23 species, many with troubled pasts.

The group learned about Tiny Hooves founding by Beca Thompson, president, their needs, concerns and future plans. Besides monetary and voluntary help, the KCAHCE Good Neighbors Club discovered a Needs List at tinyhooves.org; that initiated a blanket and towel drive of clean and serviceable items. Both KCAHCE and Tiny Hooves are grateful for the donations received from city and county.

Next month’s, April 13th KCAHCE Spring Event will feature a program planned by the International Committee, comprised of Jerin Moore, Gail Gillmore, Bristol HCE Club and KCAHCE President, Donna Zarovy. This event will feature Amy Wiza, director of the ‘WIsconsin Nicaragua Partners of the Americas’ program, headquartered at UW-Stevens Point.

KCAHCE (formerly Extension Homemakers) is a service and learning organization in its 71st year in Kenosha County. New members are always welcome, with yearly dues, $17. For more information about KCAHCE, and upcoming events visit the group on Facebook at: Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education, and on the web at:

https://wahceinc.org/kenosha-county-hce/.