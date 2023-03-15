Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser is March 18

The Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, at Salem School (due to construction at CHS).

The event includes the dinner, student performances, a silent auction and raffles.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for Senior Citizen/student ticket (10yrs to 18yrs) $5 for kids (3yrs to 10yrs).

All proceeds benefit the Performing Arts Booster Club, which supports choir, band and drama programs at Central High School.