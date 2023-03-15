Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser is March 18

Mar 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School Performing Arts Booster Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, at Salem School (due to construction at CHS).

The event includes the dinner, student performances, a silent auction and raffles.

Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $7 for Senior Citizen/student ticket (10yrs to 18yrs) $5 for kids (3yrs to 10yrs).

All proceeds benefit the Performing Arts Booster Club, which supports choir, band and drama programs at Central High School.

