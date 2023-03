At about 5:54 p.m., two Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department for a structure fire in the 42500 block of North Forest Lane in Antioch, Illinois.

Requested to respond are:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an engine.

Bristol Fire and Rescue with a truck.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — Twin Lakes Fire Department requested to respond with a truck.