Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting March 15, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Among the agenda items are:

Authorize Village Administrator to purchase a Stalker II Radar unit for speed enforcement, from Applied Concepts, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $1,525.00.

To accept and approve the lowest responsible bid/contract from Limb Walkers Tree Service of Muskego, Wisconsin to remove 41 Village managed trees and tree stumps at a cost not to exceed $68,933.00.

The full agenda is available here.