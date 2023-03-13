Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 8:13 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash at Highways 50 and 83/75 (Brass Ball Corners) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This crash involves a school bus. Scene is blocking the intersection.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue ujits also on the scene.

UPDATE 8:39 a.m. — Antioch Fire and Rescue ambulance responding to the scene.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m. — A pickup truck and another vehicle also involved in crash, per news release from KCSD. Pickup truck driver cited.

