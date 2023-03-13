Pickup truck driver cited in crash with bus in Paddock Lake

From Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On Monday, March 13th, 2023, at 8:10 AM, Kenosha County deputies, and Fire/Rescue personnel from the Village of Salem Lakes responded to the intersection of STH 50 and STH 83 (Antioch Road) for a crash involving a school bus.

Initial reports indicated that a Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling Eastbound on STH 50 when it struck a westbound school bus that was turning south in the front passenger side. The pickup truck sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The school bus sustained minor damage. Dousman Transport sent a second bus to the accident scene to transport the majority of the students to school.

According to deputies on the scene, the operator and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 60-year-old male from Silver Lake was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for driving “too fast for conditions”. The school bus had several students from Salem Grade School on board. There were four (4) students transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. The students transported were not complaining of any injuries at the scene.

A third vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lanes was also struck by the pickup truck after it struck the school bus. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The public is encouraged to drive with caution during high traffic times and contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.