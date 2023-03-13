Highway 50 update March 13, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have weekly updates with reports on what work has taken place in the the past week and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

What is happening week of March 13:

Temporary Signals will be turned on Tuesday, March 14.

What is expected to be done week of March 20:

Highway 50 will go into Stage 2 configuration on March 20. . (Originally scheduled for March 15, but pushed back due to weather. Closures are weather dependent and subject to change)

(Originally scheduled for March 15, but pushed back due to weather. Closures are weather dependent and subject to change) Stage 2 consists of all traffic in the westbound lanes of STH 50 in a bidirectional pattern.

Temporary signals will be operational at Highway 83 and 246 th Avenue.

Avenue. Left turns to be closed at 248th and 250th Avenues. Left turns open at all other side roads.

Please refer to the WI 511.gov project website for additional information.

Project completion is expected by Nov. 2023.

Related posts

Highway 50 update March 5, 2023

Work to return to Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this year