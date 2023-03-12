Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting March 13, 2023

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing.

Approve 2023-2024 School Year Calendar.

2023-2024 Teacher Resignation.

