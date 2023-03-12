Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 6 p.m. ay Village Hall in Salem Lakes.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.
Among the agenda items are:
- Presentation from Dr. Plourde, Wilmot High School Administrator, and discussion of upcoming operational
referendum.
- Presentation from Jon Schleusner, Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District Administrator, and discussion of upcoming
referendum.
- Sheriff David Zoerner Kenosha County Sheriff Department introduction and enforcement of village ordinances and the Village Property Maintenance Officer’s procedures for enforcement.
- Discussion and possible action of Ordinance #2023.06.65 an ordinance creating Section 61-3 of Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes creating a code review committee and establishing procedures for its operation (grievance committee and procedure).
- Discussion and possible action on using the Silver Lake Village Hall for events and rentals suggested by the Park’s Committee Chairman, Doug Randolph.
- Discussion and possible action on invoice #25239, from Foster Coach Sales, INC in the amount of $11,744.21, for
alterations and customization of the two new ambulances.
- Discussion and possible action on the appointment of Fire commission chairman and members.