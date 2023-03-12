Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 13, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 6 p.m. ay Village Hall in Salem Lakes.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation from Dr. Plourde, Wilmot High School Administrator, and discussion of upcoming operational

Presentation from Jon Schleusner, Silver Lake Jt. 1 School District Administrator, and discussion of upcoming referendum.

Sheriff David Zoerner Kenosha County Sheriff Department introduction and enforcement of village ordinances and the Village Property Maintenance Officer's procedures for enforcement.

Discussion and possible action of Ordinance #2023.06.65 an ordinance creating Section 61-3 of Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes creating a code review committee and establishing procedures for its operation (grievance committee and procedure).

Discussion and possible action on using the Silver Lake Village Hall for events and rentals suggested by the Park’s Committee Chairman, Doug Randolph.

Discussion and possible action on invoice #25239, from Foster Coach Sales, INC in the amount of $11,744.21, for

Discussion and possible action on the appointment of Fire commission chairman and members.

The full agenda is available here.