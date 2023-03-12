Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting March 13, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at VIllage Hall.

Along the agenda items are:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Anthony Roszina 4115 N. Britton Rd. Union Grove, WI 53182 (Applicant) and Hribar Storage, 1821 East Frontage Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177 (Owner) for a Site Plan Review to build a 60’x166.5 pole building, on tax parcel #37-4-121-164-0313 on approximately 37.756 acres located in the SE ¼, Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 23 East Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at 17320 93 rd Street on the north side of Hwy C just east of 176 th Avenue.

Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) and James Purinton 2610 Lake Cook Rd, Suite 100 Riverwoods, IL 60015 (Owner’s Agent) for a Site Plan Review for a future fire house/training station on tax parcel #37-4-121-243-0304 on approximately 4.627 acres and Part of the Southwest 1/4 Section 24 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located on the East side of CTH U (136 Avenue) and North of CTH Q (104 Street). Consider for approval the proposal for sealing sewer mains & connection to sewer laterals on the east side of Lake George.

