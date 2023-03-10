Units responding for alarm in Bristol

At about 11:55 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 15300 block of 92nd Place in Bristol for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is for a carbon monoxide alarm where a generator is being used.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 11:55 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 15300 block of 92nd Place in Bristol for an alarm.
Per dispatch: This is for a carbon monoxide alarm where a generator is being used.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress