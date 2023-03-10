Units responding for alarm in Bristol

Mar 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:55 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 15300 block of 92nd Place in Bristol for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is for a carbon monoxide alarm where a generator is being used.

