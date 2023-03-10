Sheriff’s Dept. reports on March 9-10, 2023 weather related calls

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On March 9th, 2023 from 8:00 PM through March 10th, 2023 at 10:00 AM Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls:

— 1 crash with injuries

— 13 property-damage crashes

— 52 assist motorists

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries.