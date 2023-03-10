March 10, 2023 power outages reported

Mar 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:07 a.m., Friday, We Energies is reporting just under 2,000 Western Kenosha County residents without power.

The effected residents are in the Bristol and Paris area.

Paris School closed for Friday due to the building being without power.

