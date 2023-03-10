A word from our sponsors: Corned beef & cabbage feast at Washburn Lodge is March 12

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Washburn Lodge — DH

Chef Ruth Atwood’s Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage feast will take place at Washburn Lodge #145 on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults are $16, with children under 12 are $12.

As always, we feature Chef Ruth’s world-renowned juicy, tender, succulent corned beef, paired with her perfectly prepared cabbage, carrots, red potatoes and homemade soda bread, along with homemade dessert and a beverage of your choice, for only $16.00 for an adult, or $12.00 for a children’s portion, served in the family-friendly atmosphere of our Atwood Hall dining area, or packaged for you to take home and enjoy!

Washburn Lodge is located at 8102 199th Ave., Bristol.