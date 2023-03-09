Winter storm warning issued

Click for larger view

The National Weather Service has had a change of heart and issued a winter storm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Thursday, to 10 a.m., Friday. The latest, local NWS snow forecast still calls for 4 to 6 inches of accumulation in Western Kenosha County.

The bulk of the snow fall should come between 6 p.m., Thursday and 5 a.m., Friday.

The warning replaces a previous winter storm advisory. The move to a warning says the NWS anticipates more severe weather.

From the text of the warning, which also includes Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee and Racine counties:

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

