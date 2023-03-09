A word from our sponsors: Medicare workshops offered by Kenosha County ADRC

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Center — DH
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) offers no-cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more. Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.
Medicare 2023 Workshops to choose from:
Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Rm. N2, North Entrance A
- Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. – noon
- Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. – noon
- Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. – noon
Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road, Salem, WI 53168
- Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m. – noon
Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave., Paddock Lake, 53168
- Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. – noon
Bristol Village Office, 19801 83rd St., Bristol WI 53104
- Wednesday, August 9 10 a.m. – noon
Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.