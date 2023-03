The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Thursday to noon, Friday. The advisory replaces an earlier winter storm watch.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 4 to 6 inches of snow, with the most coming from 6 p.m., Thursday, to 4 a.m., Friday.

That the NWS has opted for an advisory means adverse weather is now more certain, but less severe than would warrant a warning at this point.