Winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 9 p.m., Thursday, to noon, Friday.

The latest, local NWS forecast for the area calls for 5 to 8 inches of snow Thursday night. The heaviest snow is expected to begin about 6 p.m., Thursday and continue through 5 a.m., Friday. Blowing snow will also be a factor with 15 to 20 mph wind Thursday night and Friday with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Thursday also will start a run of colder temperatures with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s returning through Tuesday.