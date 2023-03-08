Fox River under flood stage; flood warning removed

Mar 8th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Fox River was back under flood stage as of Wednesday morning.

The river measured at 10.99 feet at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.

With the river under flood stage, the National Weather Service has removed its flood warning.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives