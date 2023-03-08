Fox River under flood stage; flood warning removed

The Fox River was back under flood stage as of Wednesday morning.
The river measured at 10.99 feet at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.
With the river under flood stage, the National Weather Service has removed its flood warning.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Fox River was back under flood stage as of Wednesday morning.
The river measured at 10.99 feet at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday. Flood stage is 11 feet.
With the river under flood stage, the National Weather Service has removed its flood warning.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress