Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies assisted US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents in executing a search warrant in Paddock Lake Tuesday morning.

The warrant was served in the 7000 block of 247th Avenue, said Sgt. David Wright, KCSD public information officer.

“This is still an active investigation,” Wright said as of about 11 a.m. “There is no threat to the community.”

No further information can be released at this time, Wright said.