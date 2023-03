Seems like some kind of sizable amount of nasty winter precipitation is getting to be a regular occurrence late in the week around these parts.

This week may continue the trend. The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for 4 to 7 inches of snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning.

Snow is likely starting around 6 p.m. and expected to be heaviest from about midnight to 5 a.m., Friday. Less intense snow could linger through 11 a.m.