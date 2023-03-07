Fox River remains over flood stage; flood warning continues

The Fox River has not yet quite dropped under flood stage in Western Kenosha County.

As of 4 a.m., Tuesday, the river measured at 11.13 at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A flood warning remains in effect

The Fox crested last Tuesday at 11.95 feet. The National Weather Service says recent rains and snow melt have effected the river’s level. The current NWS forecast for the river has the river dropping below flood stage Wednesday evening.

The next few days appear to be clear of precipitation, but there’s more snow in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday.