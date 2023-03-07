A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake seeking streets and utility laborer

Note: This is a paid announcement from the village of Paddock Lake — DH

The Village of Paddock Lake Department of Public Works has an opening for a full-time operator/labor in the streets and roads division. The primary focus will be street maintenance, snow/ice removal, stormwater infrastructure maintenance, forestry, Parks, and facility maintenance. The position may also be directed to assist with activities with the Water and Sanitary Sewer Utility.

Qualifications: Requires a high school diploma or GED and be at least 18 years of age. Candidate shall possess a valid Wisconsin Driver’s License and a Commercial Driver’s License with an endorsement of air brakes. First aid and CPR certified or willingness to become certified within (1) year. Be able to keep basic records, document information, write legibly and have good communication skills.

Preferred: Experience with basic mechanical equipment operation and troubleshooting, construction principles, and desire to work in customer service. Should be comfortable with operation of heavy and light equipment and use of small hand and power tools.

Compensation: Hourly wage, with excellent benefit package per Village Personnel Manual. Pay will be dependent on qualifications and probationary period, hourly pay range $16.81 to $18.91.

Conditions of Employment: Work is primarily outside field work that may require entry into confined spaces such as maintenance access holes. At times exposure to inclement weather, fumes, odors and dust that will require use of personal protective equipment. Candidate must be able to do medium to heavy lifting, work involving climbing, balancing, stooping, kneeling, crouching, reaching, and walking moderate distances around various sites as well as bending and twisting as necessary. Selected candidate must pass a fit for physical, alcohol/drug screening and criminal background check prior to first day of employment.

Applications: Candidates should apply by submitting a cover letter, resume and contact information for (3) work related references along with a fully completed Village of Paddock Lake Employment Application to the Village Administrator, by delivering completed application and resume to Village Hall at 6969-236th Ave, Paddock Lake. Employment applications and job description can be obtained at the Village Hall, 6969-236th Avenue, Paddock Lake, Wi. 53168.

Application Deadline: Open until filled



The Village of Paddock Lake is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In compliance with American Disabilities Act, the Village will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities.