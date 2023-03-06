Spring election 2023: Bristol School District ballot question info sessions March 8, 21

All Bristol community members are welcome! Bristol School District #1 will host Ballot Question 2023 Informational Nights on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. in Bristol School Library.

School leaders will share information regarding Wisconsin school mandated requirements and revenue limits as well as Bristol comparisons related to the mill rate, tax levy and inflation.

More referendum information is available at Bristol School District’s Ballot Question 2023 web page.