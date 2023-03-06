Friends of Community Library seeking costume jewelry donations for March 25 fundraiser

Spring Bling Fling, the new and different fundraiser for Community Library, is accepting donations of costume jewelry at both library locations in Salem and Twin Lakes.

Take a good look in your jewelry boxes and give those rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and pins that you are not wearing anymore to the sale. Then come to the Spring Bling Fling on Saturday, March 25, and find a new treasure for yourself.

All Proceeds from the sale are donated to Community Library. Spring Bling Fling is sponsored by Friends of Community Library.