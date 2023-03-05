Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting March 6, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Action or votes on items are not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion.

Among the agenda itmes are:

Discussion regarding Resolution 2023-3-1 Declaring Certain Personal Property of the Village as surplus.

Discussion regarding Ordinance 5.20.120 License Restrictions-Generally.

Discussion regarding the Twin Lakes Chamber’s use of the Community Center.

The full agenda is available here.