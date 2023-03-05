Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and special board meeting March 6, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

On the agenda for the committee of the whole meeting is:

Discussion of Silver Lake Rescue Squad Building.

The special board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda item for the special board meeting are:

Discussion and possible action on an RFP for a realtor for village owned properties.

Discussion and possible action on the grievance procedure and the appointment of the Grievance Committee members.

Closed sessions for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility and conferring with legal counsel who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the Village with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.

The full agenda is available here.