Snow not likely for Friday

There’s less than a 50 percent chance of snow on Friday for our area in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

That’s in contrast to earlier in the week when snow seemed more likely. Some other weather forecasters were predicting a downright dump of snow.

If we do get some snow, it would most likely be between 3 and 5 p.m.

High temperature Friday should reach 38.

Temperatures should creep up into the 40s for the weekend and top 50 on Monday, before tampering off into the 30s as the week progresses.