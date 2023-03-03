Sheds built by Central HS carpentry students for sale

From the Central High School Technology & Engineering Department:

Central High Schools students in carpentry class are learning new carpentry skills. The class builds backyard storage sheds as a class project to practice those skills. The students enjoy building something real and learning the basics of framing, siding, roofing etc. When the sheds are complete they are available for sale. The class currently has 2 sheds that are under construction that need to be sold. The sheds are 8’ x 12’ and will be sold at cost for $1200.00. The buyer must make their own arrangements to move the shed from the school to their property. Interested parties can contact the instructor Bert Christensen by email christensenb@westosha.k12.wi.us