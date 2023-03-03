Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) announces finalists for new district administrator

Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) has announced finalists in the search for a new district administrator.

Current district administrator Jon Schleusner is retiring. He has been the district administrator since 2014.

“Jon Schleusner has done an excellent job leading our district and has distinguished himself as a dedicated public servant to the Riverview families as well as the taxpayers of Salem Lakes,” board President David VanKampen said. “We wish Jon well in his future endeavors.”

The new district administrator is expected to start in July.

According to a list from VanKampen released Thursday, the finalists are:

Christopher Joch – Chief Education Director at United Community Center (4k-8 th Grade), Milwaukee, WI

Grade), Milwaukee, WI Thomas Johnson – Principal at Union Grove Elementary School, Union Grove, WI

Kimberly Taylor – Director/Superintendent of Pathways High, Milwaukee, WI (50%) and Superintendent Practicum at Holy Hill Area School District, Richfield, WI (50%)

Barbara Daugharty Villont – Principal at Kenosha Unified School District, Kenosha, WI

Next week, the School Board along with members from the administration, teaching staff and a member from the public will be conducting interviews with the candidates.

“We are looking forward to moving forward with our District Administrator search,” VanKampen said.