At about 7:53 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 8900 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a semi tractor trailer on fire.

UPDATE about 8 a.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that truck is carrying 100 gallons of diesel fuel.