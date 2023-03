There’s still a chance — albeit a lesser chance — of some snow falling on Western Kenosha County Friday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a 20-50 percent chance of snow Friday. The NWS currently sees a more southern track of an oncoming storm as more likely.

But snow hasn’t been ruled out, with far southeastern — us — being the area most likely to see 6 inches or more if the storm tracks farther north than expected.