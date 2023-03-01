Date of closure of Highway C in Wilmot changed

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to be closed fully just east of Highway W (Fox River Road) from approximately 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, until approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.

This is to accommodate final restoration of the highway surface where a culvert was recently replaced.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway W, Highway F (93rd Street/Silver Lake Road), and Highway B (296th Avenue/Tuttle Road)

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

This work schedule has changed due to anticipated weather conditions on the originally scheduled date. The contingency date for the closure, if needed, is 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.