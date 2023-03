Central HS band students participate in 2023 District Solo & Ensemble Festival

Central High School brass ensemble performs at District Solo & Ensemble/Submitted photo

Westosha Central High School band students participated in the annual District Solo & Ensemble Festival hosted by Bristol Middle School on Feb. 25.

Central had 125 students participate in about 60 events. The following groups/students received a *1 rating and earned a performance at State Solo & Ensemble Festival, which will be held at UW-Parkside on Saturday, May 6.

Moving on to State:

Jazz Central, Brass Ensemble, Saxophone Choir, Percussion Ensemble

Alexis Davis.-Flute Solo

Alex Bush & Leo Covelli-Saxophone Duet

Alex Bush – Tenor Saxophone Solo

James Noonan & Wyatt Shaffer-Trumpet Duet

Noah Burnett-Trumpet Solo & Piano Solo

Kenny Broadway-Tuba Solo

Karen Pisano-Trumpet Solo (received a perfect score!)

Rachel Erich-Trumpet Solo

Jack Zirkelbach-Trumpet Solo

Caroline DeGoey-Flute Solo

Anna Scheele-Alto Saxophone Solo & Piano Solo

Vivian Dufek-Piano Solo

Triana Pham-Piano Solo

Seliz Arizmendi-Piano Solo